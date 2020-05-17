Chandigarh’s medium pacer Siddharth makes fitness top priority, eyes Indian squad

chandigarh

If Covid-19 had not gripped the whole world, along with other global sporting events, Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 would have been underway at the moment and Chandigarh-based medium-pacer Siddharth Kaul would have been seen in action for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In this national lockdown period, 29-year-old Kaul is spending time with his family at his house in Zirakpur and also making sure he is keeping mentally and physically fit. “I miss being there with Sunrisers Hyderabad during this time of the year. Before our first camp could get underway, first lockdown period had started. I hope the situation is way better in coming months and normalcy could resume. Nevertheless, I am spending time with my family. Otherwise I was always travelling or playing cricket,” said Kaul, who made his ODI and T20 debut for India in 2018.

One hour of cycling in his housing society early morning, followed by yoga in the adjacent garden is how Kaul likes to start his day and keep fit.

Kaul lives with his parents, Dr Tej Kaul and Sandhya Kaul, brother Uday Kaul and his wife, along with his own wife Dr Harsimran Kaur. “We have made two teams who do household chores and cooking every alternative day. I am placed in the team comprising my brother and mother. It is good to be helping out each other in this difficult time,” added Kaul, who meditates everyday for one hour at noon.

One thing to which Kaul is hooked onto these days is the newly formed WhatsApp group of the Indian U-19 team, which won the 2008 Youth World Cup in Malaysia.

Virat Kohli led the U-19 team to World Cup victory 12 years ago. “Tanmay Srivastav created this group. It was nice get in touch with everyone and reminiscing those amazing memories. Everyone has time at hand these days, so all are chipping in. Virat paaji also chats in the group and recalls the victory. We all have decided to organise a reunion once the lockdown ends and the virus scare is over,” said Kaul, who was hoping to earn India team call-up through a good showing in IPL.

Punjab might not have qualified for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals this season, but their most experienced bowler Kaul had a memorable showing in the tournament taking 27 wickets in five matches.

While Kaul’s father was once Indian cricket team’s physiotherapist and also a retired coach from Sports Authority of India (SAI), his mother is still a coach with SAI. His brother has played first-class cricket for Punjab and now represents Chandigarh.

“In the evening, we all indulge in fun-filled games on our terrace. Ludo, carrom, cards, etc., all indoor games have suddenly become our favourites taking us back in childhood. I also do weight training every evening,” said Kaul, who is hopeful that IPL takes place once Covid-19 subsides.

“I hope the world is a happy place once this disease is beaten. So many lives have been lost to this pandemic. It is best to stay at home and maintain social distancing,” concluded Kaul, who has taken 232 wickets in 63 first-class matches.