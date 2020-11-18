e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s public libraries to reopen from November 23

Chandigarh’s public libraries to reopen from November 23

While seating area will stay closed, it is learnt the libraries will only issue books at the reception area for now

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT FILE)
         

Closed since March, Chandigarh’s public libraries, including TS Central State Library of Sector 17 and Divisional Library in Sector 34, will reopen on Monday.

This was confirmed by UT director of education Rubinderjit Singh Brar in a circular issued on Wednesday.

While seating area will stay closed, it is learnt the libraries will only issue books at the reception area for now. Members can pre-book the available books on the respective websites. They will also be able to search for the books on a computer kept at the reception.

The decision on opening the reading room, newspaper section and other parts of the libraries will be taken later, depending on the pandemic situation in the city.

