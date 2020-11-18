Chandigarh’s public libraries to reopen from November 23

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:22 IST

Closed since March, Chandigarh’s public libraries, including TS Central State Library of Sector 17 and Divisional Library in Sector 34, will reopen on Monday.

This was confirmed by UT director of education Rubinderjit Singh Brar in a circular issued on Wednesday.

While seating area will stay closed, it is learnt the libraries will only issue books at the reception area for now. Members can pre-book the available books on the respective websites. They will also be able to search for the books on a computer kept at the reception.

The decision on opening the reading room, newspaper section and other parts of the libraries will be taken later, depending on the pandemic situation in the city.