Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Chandigarh school events: Concepts of verbs, nouns discussed

Important and interesting events that took place at Chandigarh schools recently.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:58 IST
A child interacting with a visitor.
A child interacting with a visitor.(HT )
         

A ‘grammar mela’ was organised at Manav Mangal Smart School. The objective was to strengthen concepts of grammar of Kindergarten and primary students.

In addition, students got a chance to boost their confidence and improve their speaking skills.

They explained various concepts of the language to the parents and visitors.

Concepts such as adjectives, homophones, punctuation, nouns, pronouns, articles, jumbled words, picture composition, one and many, verb and verb agreement, opposites and prepositions were discussed.

In Hindi language, concepts of counting, names of birds, name of body parts and gender were explained by students with the help of props.

They also engaged parents in various games such as sentence junction, feed the caterpillar, pair the apple, punctuate the sentence, play with nouns, place the correct pronoun, have fun with articles, arrange words and keep in a train, hamburger model of writing, toss the hat with matching verb, crossword game of opposites, match in Hindi and English, match the pair and fit the preposition.

Fire-safety session held at Aanchal Int’l

Aanchal International School organised a fire-safety session. Officials from Chandigarh fire station conducted a training session in the school for students of classes 7 to 10. Teachers also participated in the event.

The resource persons told them about various fire hazards and how to deal with them.

Students and staff were trained to use fire extinguishers and emergency fire evacuation plan was discussed.

They were told about routes that can be taken in case of an emergency and were advised to remain calm in such situations.

Indus Public School

Indus Public School observed Swami Vivekananda’s birthday as National Youth Day. A seminar was conducted where international changing needs in technology and management were discussed.

The main theme of the seminar was ‘building a better world partnering with youth’. A programme on performances depicting incidents from Vivekananda’s life enlightened the audience. Students presented songs and poems to pay tributes to the spiritual leader.

