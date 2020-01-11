Chandigarh sees highest rate of crimes against elderly in country

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 01:00 IST

As per the Crime in India 2018 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Thursday, Chandigarh has emerged as the city among all states and UTs with the highest rate of crimes against senior citizens.

As per the report, the rate of crimes is calculated as number of crimes per one lakh population. As per the 2011 census, the population of Chandigarh is 11.7 lakh, out of which 0.7 lakh are senior citizens (60 years or older). Number-wise, 64 crimes were registered in the city in 2018, going up from 48 in 2016 and 53 in 2017. As a result, the rate of crimes against the elderly is 95.4 in Chandigarh. The city is followed by Madhya Pradesh (69.4) and Delhi (68).

As per the report, along with the 64 cases reported in 2018, 32 cases were also opened from previous years. Out of this, 3 cases were found to be mistake of fact or came under law of civil dispute; 24 cases were found to be true but had insufficient evidence. Total 35 cases were chargesheeted and 62 cases were disposed off by the police.

Of the 64 cases reported, almost 50% of the cases were registered under Section 379 of the IPC (theft). The rate of theft cases involving the elderly is also highest among all UTs and states, at 49.2, second only to Delhi at 26.9. Other crimes include criminal trespass, cheating, forgery, kidnapping and assault.

NO SUPPORT MECHANISM IN CITY

On why the rate is so high in Chandigarh, professor of sociology at Panjab University, Rajesh Gill, said, “Chandigarh lacks the support mechanism that other cities have due to its young nature. The city is known for having a relatively large population of seniors, but it is often found that neighbours are barely concerned about each other’s welfare. Earlier, the beat constables of police used to check up on senior citizens living alone but even that practice has stopped.”

Due to this societal apathy, seniors face mental harassment from family members over matters of money and property, the abuse sometimes turning physical, she said.

One of the founders of Chandigarh Senior Citizen’s Association (CSNA) Brigadier (retd) Keshav Chandra said, “Senior citizens are vulnerable. Most of them fall prey to theft by their domestic help, especially if they live alone. They also face abuse from their families, especially sons, over property matters. Senior citizens must be made aware of their rights and that speaking out against their families shouldn’t be a taboo,” he said.

President of the Second Innings Association RK Garg said, “We have been asking the police to expedite the cases involving senior citizens. Like a spate a police stations for women have been set up, the same needs to be done for the elderly. It is a hassle for them to come to the police stations and wait for hours, especially if they suffer from ailments.”

Garg said he has sent a presentation regarding extension of services of mobile police stations to the senior citizens to UT adviser Manoj Parida on Friday.

NO SEPARATE STATION: POLICE

Senior officials of the police said that an app for senior citizens is already running but there were no plans to set up a separate police station. They said now that the beat system is back, the police have resumed checking up on senior citizens residing in their respective areas.