Chandigarh SSP orders rest for 20% force on rotational basis

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 00:59 IST

To ensure that contact among police personnel is minimised and to prevent them from getting fatigued, the Chandigarh Police has directed station house officers (SHOs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of three sub-divisions to give rest to 20% of the force deployed in the field.

The orders issued by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale state, “All SHOs and DSPs will give rest to 20% force on a rotation basis so they can rest even with such a hectic schedule.” She said officers concerned will send a list of personnel who have been given rest. The order, however, bars or restricts members of the force from leaving the station or city.

Since the lockdown was turned into a curfew, prohibitory orders were made more stringent. “More than 2,500 police personnel deployed in the city are not only maintaining law and order, but are also helping provide food and ration to the needy. Non-stop duty puts them at risk of fatigue and more prone to infection,” said Jagadale. She added that a rotation policy will be followed so that the entire force gets adequate rest.

So far there is no scheduled rest in place for SHOs and DSPs of Chandigarh Police.

ADDITIONAL FORCE DEPLOYED

According to police records, the south sub-division has been provided with an additional force of 150, while the central and east sub-divisions have been provided with 100 personnel each.

Additionally, specialised investigators posted with the economic offences wing, vigilance, crime branch, PO summon staff, women police station, cyber cell, deputy district attorney, police lines, intelligence unit and police headquarter have been asked to do field duties.

Police have identified 56 entry points that connect Chandigarh to Panchkula and Mohali; of these, 18 have been sealed. The remaining 38 points are patrolled by the police round the clock and incoming traffic is being checked.

A special team to screen field officials is carrying out regular health checks. So far, at least 10 police personnel have been quarantined due to various reasons, of which most have rejoined active duty.