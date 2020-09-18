Chandigarh teacher’s murder: Victim died due to head injury inflicted by blunt object, says autopsy report

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:29 IST

Three days after a government schoolteacher’s decomposing body was found at her Sector 23 house, her initial autopsy report has shown that she was hit by a blunt object on the back of her head that resulted in her death.

Social science teacher Jyoti Rani, 40, was hit on the head by her husband Mandeep Singh, 42, who is a prime suspect in the case, police said on Friday.

Mandeep is a fine arts teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 47, Chandigarh.

The preliminary autopsy report attributes Jyoti’s death to “cerebral injury” inflicted by a blunt object. The complete report would be available after the viscera examination. “The victim was hit on the head and the post-mortem report suggests that the injury was caused by a blunt object and led to her death,” said SSP Vineet Kumar.

The police are yet to trace the accused and his 9-year-old son, who was in the car when Mandeep had pushed his 13-year-old son on September 14 night in Neelon canal.

Meanwhile, five different teams continued raids at possible hideouts of the accused in Punjab as the vehicle in which he had left the city with his two sons was spotted in the neighbouring state.

The couple’s teenager son, who was saved from drowning, is with his paternal grandfather Surmukh Singh, who came down from Fatehgarh Sahib after Jyoti’s murder was reported. Anxious about his younger brother’s well-being, the teenager is praying for his safe return.

On September 13, Mandeep had asked the two boys not to go to their mother’s room on the first floor as she had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in isolation. The next day, he took them in a car to Ludhiana. After paying obeisance at a gurdwara, Mandeep gave them a medicine, claiming it would protect them from coronavirus infection, but it made them vomit.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) have been registered against Mandeep after Jyoti’s body was found wrapped up in a blanket on a blood-stained bed at their government accommodation. The body was found on Tuesday when a police team from Ludhiana had come knocking at their door to drop their elder son.