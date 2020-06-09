Chandigarh to have cloudy weather with chance of light rain

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:30 IST

Amid cloudy weather, Chandigarh is likely to receive light rain till Friday.

“A western disturbance is approaching the region. Chandigarh is likely to have cloudy weather. There is a slight change of drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday, while light to moderate rain can be expected on Friday,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 35.7°C on Monday to 37.6°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature went up from 23.8°C to 25.9°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to go up, but is not expected to cross 40°C, remaining between 37 and 39 degrees, said the official. Minimum temperature is likely to remain between 26 and 29 degrees.