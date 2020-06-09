e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh to have cloudy weather with chance of light rain

Chandigarh to have cloudy weather with chance of light rain

In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to go up, but is not expected to cross 40°C

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Amid cloudy weather, Chandigarh is likely to receive light rain till Friday.

“A western disturbance is approaching the region. Chandigarh is likely to have cloudy weather. There is a slight change of drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday, while light to moderate rain can be expected on Friday,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 35.7°C on Monday to 37.6°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperature went up from 23.8°C to 25.9°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to go up, but is not expected to cross 40°C, remaining between 37 and 39 degrees, said the official. Minimum temperature is likely to remain between 26 and 29 degrees.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In