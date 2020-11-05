Chandigarh traffic police to fix weekly off for field personnel

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:23 IST

The Chandigarh traffic police have introduced a new manpower management policy wherein weekly offs of all field personnel will be fixed and the replacement for the cop on day off will be specified.

This was announced by officiating senior superintendent of police (SSP) (traffic) Manoj Kumar Meena. “The system will take out the human factor from the system and chances of favouritism or partiality. Field personnel, who have a very stressful job, will know which day they will get off and can even make plans accordingly.”

Earlier, offs were given at the discretion of the deployment officer. “There was a possibility that if the deployment officer played favourites, he could give more offs to some of the cops. This practice will be removed,” Meena said. However, he added, that no cases like this had come to his notice.

The system has been designed by SP (traffic) Ketan Bansal. Speaking about this, he said, “There are a total of 405 traffic police personnel of whom, 250 have field postings. This system will work on a trial basis for November. If the response is positive, then it can be introduced to other wings of the police, including PCR.”

The duty and replacement roster is made with the help of a software to randomise the process and remove any favouritism in it.