Chandigarh tricity's daily Covid count goes past 200 again

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid count goes past 200 again

As many as five fatalities, including four in Mohali, were also recorded after a considerable gap

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After tiding over the September surge and witnessing a drop in infections in October, the tricity once again recorded more than 200 cases in a day, with 203 people testing positive on Wednesday.

As many as five fatalities, including four in Mohali, were also recorded after a considerable gap.

In Chandigarh, 94 people tested positive while 51 recovered and a 34-year-old man from Manimajra succumbed to the virus.

The infection tally rose to 14,702, and active cases to 671 from 629 on Tuesday. While 13,802 patients have recovered, 229 have died so far.

Mohali district reported 76 fresh cases, including 56 in the main city, and 49 recoveries.

The four patients who died, taking the toll to 241, had comorbidities and were admitted to different hospitals in the region, said civil surgeon Dr GB Singh. As many as 12,598 people have tested positive so far, of whom 11,784 have recovered and 573 are still undergoing treatment.

Panchkula reported no casualty while 33 people, including a two-day-old baby, tested positive in the district.

Of 7,264 people infected so far, 6,896 have recovered, 116 have died and 252 are still hospitalised on in home isolation.

