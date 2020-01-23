e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh woman loses seven teeth in attack by 35-yr-old son

Chandigarh woman loses seven teeth in attack by 35-yr-old son

A neighbour told the police that Akhilesh began punching his mother in the face after an argument

chandigarh Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:29 IST

Hindustantimes
         

In a vicious attack on his 66-year-old mother, a 35-year-old man broke her seven teeth after throwing multiple punches at her at their rented accommodation in Sector 11 on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Akhilesh, who is currently unemployed.

The victim, Sushma Gupta, was operated upon by doctors at PGIMER.

Their neighbour had complained to the police that following an argument, Akhilesh began punching her mother in the face, injuring her jaw.

“We have yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack as Akhilesh keeps changing his statements. The victim is currently unfit to make a statement,” said a police official.

He added the woman had filed a police complaint against her son in the past as well, which they were verifying.

Akhilesh was booked under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code by the Sector 11 police station officials on the neighbour’s complaint.

He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

