Change in testing strategy has led to spike in Covid-19 cases at Chandigarh’s Bapu Dham Colony

chandigarh

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:36 IST

The change in testing strategy at Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, which has prompted the authorities to shift around 142 people from the containment zone to the quarantine facility at Panjab University.

Till May 22, only family contacts of infected people were being tested, while those living in the same building in this congested colony were just quarantined and sampled only if they developed symptoms.

After finding fault with this strategy, as even asymptomatic contacts started testing positive, the UT administration decided to test all residents living in the same building as those found positive for infection.

While between April 24 (when the first case was reported in the colony) and May 22, 147 cases had come to the fore, 59 people have tested positive in just four days (May 23-26), pointing to the administration’s failure to check the spread of infection. As on May 26, the colony accounts for 74% of the city’s 279 confirmed cases and all but two of the 88 active cases.

“In some cases, even family contacts were not tested on time as they were asymptomatic. They were quarantined in their homes in the colony, which is densely populated,” said a senior official of the UT health department, while admitting that the recent spurt is on expected lines.

Even though the option of institutional quarantine was available to isolate the unaffected population, the administration missed to act on time. The large-scale institutional quarantine facility was pressed into service only on May 23, where till now 142 residents have been moved.

Commenting on the delay, UT adviser Manoj Parida said it is neither possible not desirable to shift the entire population from the colony, adding that the “decisions are dynamic and need-based”.

“Earlier, we had isolated a few contacts of positive cases at the community centre in Sector 47 and a few other places. As we have not witnessed any big outbreak, say in thousands, we are now using it only for non-affected neighbours who have small houses,” he said.

Quarantine sampled people at GMSH, GMCH: Badnore

Meanwhile, in the daily Covid-19 review meeting on Tuesday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed satisfaction over the substantial increase in testing of samples in Bapu Dham Colony. He also suggested that people whose samples have been taken can be quarantined in Government Multi Specialty, Sector 16, and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, till their test results are received.

Parida said test results of samples collected from different areas have been analysed, and necessary review of boundaries of containment zone and buffer zone will be done as per the directions received from the Centre.

Badnore, too, clarified any relaxation is only possible after lapse of specific number of days from the last positive case. He also directed municipal commissioner KK Yadav to ensure regular sanitisation of containment zones.