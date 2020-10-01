e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Charanjit Singh Sohal is new SSP of Ludhiana rural

Charanjit Singh Sohal is new SSP of Ludhiana rural

Sohal said that his emphasis will be on deterring drug peddling

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Charanjit Singh Sohal
Charanjit Singh Sohal
         

Charanjit Singh Sohal, IPS officer of 2103 batch has taken charge as senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana Rural) on Thursday. He has replaced Vivek Sheel Soni, who has been transferred to Sangrur as SSP.

Before joining, the SSP received a guard of honour by the police team.

Sohal said that his priority will be the prevention of crime in the area. His emphasis will be on deterring drug peddling.

He said that the police will take stern action against drug peddlers. He added that the police need support from the public for maintaining peace. He will be available for the public 24x7 for redressal of their grievances.

Earlier, Sohal was a joint commissioner of police in Jalandhar. He has served in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Abohar, Amritsar, and chief minister’s security also.

top news
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In