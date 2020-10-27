e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Charkhi Dadri air quality ‘severe’, worst in the region

Charkhi Dadri air quality ‘severe’, worst in the region

The air quality of Bahadurgarh , Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, and Panipat cities was “very poor.”

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, but the AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300.
The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, but the AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300. (Representational Image )
         

Even as the air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the ‘very poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) value at 312 points, the air quality of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana plunged into ‘severe’ zone with AQI value reaching 411.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings, Charkhi Dadri was the only city in the northern region where the air quality was ‘severe.’

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, but the AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300. The AQI is categorised ‘very poor’ between 301-400 mark and it crosses over to ‘severe’ zone at 401.

The air quality of Bahadurgarh , Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, and Panipat cities was “very poor.”

The overall air quality index value of six cities—Bahadurgarh (318), Ballabhgarh (336), Faridabad (318), Fatehabad (328), Hisar (324), and Jind (326)—was worse than that of Delhi’s (312) AQI value categorised as very poor.

The AQI of 11 cities Ambala, Bhiwani, Dharuhera, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Narnaul, Palwal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar was ‘poor’ in the last 24 hours.

tags
top news
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Pant’s dismissal takes SRH closer to victory
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Pant’s dismissal takes SRH closer to victory
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In