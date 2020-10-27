Charkhi Dadri air quality ‘severe’, worst in the region

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:07 IST

Even as the air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the ‘very poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) value at 312 points, the air quality of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana plunged into ‘severe’ zone with AQI value reaching 411.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings, Charkhi Dadri was the only city in the northern region where the air quality was ‘severe.’

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, but the AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300. The AQI is categorised ‘very poor’ between 301-400 mark and it crosses over to ‘severe’ zone at 401.

The air quality of Bahadurgarh , Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, and Panipat cities was “very poor.”

The overall air quality index value of six cities—Bahadurgarh (318), Ballabhgarh (336), Faridabad (318), Fatehabad (328), Hisar (324), and Jind (326)—was worse than that of Delhi’s (312) AQI value categorised as very poor.

The AQI of 11 cities Ambala, Bhiwani, Dharuhera, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Narnaul, Palwal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar was ‘poor’ in the last 24 hours.