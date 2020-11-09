e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Check quality of sweets before purchasing them: Ludhiana dist health officials

Check quality of sweets before purchasing them: Ludhiana dist health officials

A poster was released to create awareness among residents to cross-check the quality of sweets

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Officials during the release of a poster to create awareness among residents.
Officials during the release of a poster to create awareness among residents. (HT Photo)
         

Consumer Rights Organisation (CRO), Ludhiana, and district health officials on Monday released a poster to create awareness among residents to cross-check the quality of sweets while purchasing them during the festive season.

District health officer Rajesh Garg and civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga released the poster which was also handed over to Narinderpal Singh Lovely, president of the Punjab Halwayi Association.

Ruchi Kaur Bawa, president of the district CRO, said the main purpose of the activity was to create awareness about best before tags, manufacturing and expiry dates; and FSSAI guidelines.

“We also request home bakers, cloud kitchen servers and food chain owners to register themselves and mention dates on their packing for the benefit of consumers,” she added.

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In