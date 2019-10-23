Chhota Lalla murder: Two days on, gangster’s accomplices booked for extortion

chandigarh

Two days after gangster Vijay Sidhu alias Chhota Lalla was murdered, the Salem Tabri police have booked his aides Sajan Atwal, Mandal, Sheela, Khali and PA and other unidentified accused for extortion.

Meanwhile, police commissioner Rakesh Agrwal transferred Atwal’s brother, inspector Bittan Kumar — station house officer (SHO) at Dugri police station — to police lines.

Agrwal said, “He was transferred so that the inquiry could be conducted in a fair manner.” A special investigation team consisting of two ADCPs has been formed to probe the matter.

‘My son is being framed’

Atwal’s father, BJP councillor Surinder Atwal, with his supporters went to the office of police chief and demanded inquiry. He claimed, “Sajan Atwal was not even present at the spot during the incident. My son is being framed in the case.”

However, Vanita, mother of fire cracker trader Vishal Kumar, accused of murdering Lalla, claimed that Atwal had come to the place in the car bearing the councillor’s plate.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said, “The extortion case was lodged following a complaint by Vanita.”

A case was registered under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 34(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

‘Lalla robbed ₹5 lakh’

Vanita has alleged that the accused had robbed ₹ 5 lakh from their cash box, which they had kept to make payments.

She claimed that the accused turned up at their shop and demanded ₹ 2 lakh as ‘gunda tax’. When denied, the accused started thrashing them. Meanwhile, other shopkeepers and their workers intervened.

Lalla was stabbed to death on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when he along with his aides had gone to extort money from fire cracker traders. The Salem Tabri police on Monday registered a case against trader Vishal, his brother Sagar, mother Vanita and their unidentified accomplices under Sections of 302 (murder) and 34 of the IPC. However, the police commissioner stayed their arrest and decided to re-investigate the case to know if the gangster was killed in self defense.

