e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Child labourer’s death: Day after Capt’s order, DC forms panel; no arrest yet

Already booked for culpable homicide, 40-yr-old sent to one-day police custody

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Sixteen days after a 15-year-old labourer working at a Hambran factory died, the Ladhowal police arrested the labour contractor on Saturday late.

Ladhowal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said the accused, Raghbir Paswan, 40, was nabbed at his rented accommodation in Hambran following a tip-off. “The accused has come to collect his household items before fleeing to his native village in Bihar,” the SHO said.

Paswan was booked on November 8 under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 75, 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, a day after the victim, Lovekush, had died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, of a head injury, as per the autopsy.

The accused told the police that following the FIR, he had hidden in Dhandhari Kalan and kept changing his location to avoid his arrest.

“We are questioning the accused to know what had happened on November 7 and why he had beaten up the child that led to his death,”said the SHO.

“Paswan had brought the child to Ludhiana on the promise of employment, but despite knowing that he was sick, he thrashed him with a stick following which his health deteriorated. He himself rushed the boy to the civil hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER,” the SHO added.

Paswan was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded in one-day police custody. ’s arrest comes after various organisations had protested for booking him for murder.

The police produced the accused before the court on Sunday. The Court remanded the accused for one day in police custody.

tags
top news
Schools closed, varsity exams postponed in Tamil Nadu today after heavy rain
Schools closed, varsity exams postponed in Tamil Nadu today after heavy rain
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News