e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools: 2,310 apply in third round of counselling

Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s govt schools: 2,310 apply in third round of counselling

While 1,900 students applied online, another 410 sent their applications through mail.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

As many as 2,310 students applied for admission in the third round of counselling for Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh’s government schools.

The third round was organised from October 14 to 16 for students who hadn’t been allotted a seat in the previous two rounds. As per officials, while 1,900 students applied online, another 410 sent their applications through mail. They said as the total number of seats available hadn’t been calculated yet, they will try to accommodate as many students as they can, while giving preference to government-school passouts.

The third round of counselling was held for a total of 17 government schools, which are offering seats in humanities stream, while some schools have seats vacant in skill courses, such as textile design, electronics and electrical technology, and fashion studies, among others.

Change of school or stream will not be available during the session. Students caught furnishing false claims will have their admission cancelled, officials said.

top news
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Eoin Morgan wins toss, KKR to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Eoin Morgan wins toss, KKR to bat first
Pics of Deepika, Dia Mirza figure on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh
Pics of Deepika, Dia Mirza figure on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading ‘fake news’
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading ‘fake news’
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In