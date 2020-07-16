e-paper
Class 9, 11 compartment students can join next class: UT education dept

Class 9, 11 compartment students can join next class: UT education dept

The education department in its communication with the school heads said that reappear exams will be conducted as soon as the schools are allowed to open

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:32 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The UT education department has decided that the students of classes 9 and 11, who have to reappear in compartment exams, will be given the option to either keep attending the same class as a failed candidate or attend online classes as a promoted candidate.

The decision was taken after the compartment examinations were cancelled/postponed due to the lockdown. The education department in April had released term-end results for classes 9 and 11 digitally, after which students were supposed to appear in compartment examinations in May.

The education department in its communication with the school heads said that reappear exams will be conducted as soon as the schools are allowed to open and if the students fail in the examination, they will not be entitled to further attend the higher class (Class 10 or Class 12).

Out of 14,000 Class 11 students who appeared in the term-end exams, 560 students got compartments. Meanwhile 4,100 students of Class 9 have to reappear in the exams.

Director school education, Chandigarh, Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, said, “We couldn’t conduct the reappear exams due to the lockdown. Now, conducting them will be our first priority when the schools reopen.”

“It has been decided at the highest level that compartment students be given the option either to attend earlier classes or they can attend the next class till the time exams are not held,” said Brar.

In the results declared in April this year, the students were also awarded 30 grace marks. In 2019, 55% students passed the Class 9 examinations, but this year the figure has jumped to 72.2%. For Class 11, 70.5% passed last year, while this year, 95.15% did.

