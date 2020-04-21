Class IV employee ends life in Ludhiana, mentions ATM PIN in suicide note

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:29 IST

Ludhiana: A class IV employee of the municipal corporation ended his life in Jawahar Nagar camp on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Surinder Kumar, who hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, and was deputed at zone-D office of the municipal corporation.

Surinder’s younger brother Joginder Kumar, who lived along with him, said that on Monday night after having the dinner both the brothers had gone to sleep. “Around 10:00am on Tuesday morning, when I woke up, I saw my brother’s body hanging with the ceiling fan. I was shocked. I raised alarm and informed the police,” he said.

Police said, though the reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they have found a suicide note in which he has mentioned about the PIN number of his debit card, so that his family could withdraw cash from his account.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, in-charge of Kochar Market police post, said that prima facie it seems the deceased was in depression. The police are also probing his brother’s role, but did not find anything suspicious. “We are waiting for his wife to reach Ludhiana to record her statement. The Himachal police have been approached to issue curfew pass to the family so that they can reach here,” he said.

Surinder had got the job on compassionate ground after his father’s death. He is survived by his wife and two children, who live in Kangra.