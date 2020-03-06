CM window complaints: Karnal BDPO suspended for graft, to be prosecuted

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:07 IST

Block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Jagbir Singh Dalal of Karnal district was suspended on a complaint of corruption and embezzlement received on the CM window here on Friday. Orders have been issued to file an FIR against him.

Besides, directions were also issued to register FIRs against 14 persons involved in various corruption cases. An official release said that project director, chief minister’s good governance associates programme, Rakesh Gupta, and officer on special duty (OSD) to CM Bhupeshwar Dayal gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of CM window.

Taking cognisance of a case of embezzlement of money by tampering of documents received under the development and panchayat department, Hisar, Gupta directed to register an FIR against nine people, including a sarpanch, besides issuing a show-cause notice to district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) Rajbir Singh for delaying recovery of Rs 1.15 crore and Rs 1.87 crore in two cases from Panipat district respectively.

The release said that on a complaint of embezzlement of about Rs 8 lakh from Karnal under the development and panchayat department, orders were issued to register an FIR against BDPO Jagbir Singh Dalal and suspend him with immediate effect.

In another complaint related to the construction of a club in the Aravali area, Gupta directed to take action against regional officer of pollution control board, Gurugram, Shakti Singh, for taking the wrong action in a complaint related to the construction of a club.

Directions were also given to register an FIR against junior engineer (JE) Gurbaksh, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Mohan Lal, assistant foreman Ram Sumer, JE Tarsem Chand on a complaint of stealing copper wires worth Rs 15 lakh, the release added.