Commercial industries body backs Punjab CM, recommends setting up industrial park in Mattewara

chandigarh Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A day after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that not an inch of forest land will be used to set-up the 1,000-acre industrial park in Mattewara, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings’ (CICU) executive committee unanimously recommended its establishment.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, and Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, CICU, jointly mentioned that setting up of the industrial park will help in job creation as the Covid-19 pandemic has rendered many youngsters unemployed.

The industrial body has backed the government at a time when it is facing flak from environmental activists for ruining the eco-system of Mattewara forest area by setting up the industrial park.

Ahuja slammed the environmentalists’ claims that setting up the industrial park will cause water pollution.

“The Punjab Pollution Control Board’s guidelines are very strict for industrial units. Those that flout guidelines are sealed and power connection is disconnected. During the lockdown, when factories were shut, polluted water continued to flow into Buddha Nullah. This shows that factories are not releasing pollutants,” Ahuja said.

He said a letter has been sent to Punjab CM and industry and finance minister to use panchayat Land and other additional land available for setting up industry.

He said Dhanansu hi-tech valley is good model of converting panchayat land, which was bought by Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) for Rs 94 crore.

