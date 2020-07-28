e-paper
Committee to meet on August 4 on issue of rates of Chandigarh housing scheme

Committee to meet on August 4 on issue of rates of Chandigarh housing scheme

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
: A meeting of the six-member committee on the issue of rates of UT employees housing scheme has been scheduled for August 4. The development comes in the wake of the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

On a petition, the high court had directed the Union home secretary to convene a meeting with UT adviser and chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board to make efforts to resolve the issue and submit the report by next date of hearing, September 1.

The high court had also directed that three representatives of the petitioners may be also be associated in the proceedings.

The CHB had floated the special housing scheme for employees in 2008. Around 3,000 flats were to be constructed in Sectors 52, 53 and 56. Later, the scheme was shelved because the flats were too expensive.

It was revived after the employees took up the matter with local MP Kirron Kher. But, the ministry of home affairs allowed the administration to transfer land to the CHB with the current collector rates.

The employees then moved the high court alleging that the CHB was charging five times the initial price for land after the launch of the scheme for UT administration employees.

