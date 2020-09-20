e-paper
Commuting to Haryana this Sunday? You may face inconvenience

Commuting to Haryana this Sunday? You may face inconvenience

The BKU has also announced to hold a chakka jam on the national highway from 12 noon to 3 pm in protest against the three farm Bills enacted by the Parliament.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Commuters planning to travel to Haryana and Delhi from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh on Sunday are in for inconvenience due to a proposed tractor march of the Congress from Punjab. The BKU has also announced to hold a chakka jam on the national highway from 12 noon to 3 pm in protest against the three farm Bills enacted by the Parliament. The tractor march, police officials said, will be stopped at Lalru-Ambala border, resulting in a blockade. This will result in disruption of vehicular traffic coming from Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and headed towards Delhi or Haryana districts, the police said.

