e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Compartment exams for classes 10, 12 begin in Chandigarh

Compartment exams for classes 10, 12 begin in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
As per CBSE officials, in a bid to avoid contact, no physical frisking was carried out and students wore masks while following all safety protocols.
As per CBSE officials, in a bid to avoid contact, no physical frisking was carried out and students wore masks while following all safety protocols. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the first set of compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday.

As per CBSE officials, in a bid to avoid contact, no physical frisking was carried out and students wore masks while following all safety protocols. Maximum 12 students were accommodated in one classroom.

Sumit Kumar, a student of Class 10 who took his social science exam, said the paper was easy with a few questions from previous years as well. Anmol from Sector 56 said he was able to finish the exam well within the time limit.

Meanwhile, Class-12 students took physical education, political science and history exams on Tuesday.

Manju from Dhanas said the physical education exam was easy. Students said the extra precautions taken in view of Covid-19 pandemic didn’t affect them.

CBSE officials said that most of the students who applied for the compartment exams showed up on Tuesday. At Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 23, 37 of the total 38 students were present for the exam. Similarly, at DAV Model School in Sector 15, all 42 students of Class 12, except one, turned up.

The compartment exams for Class 10 will continue till September 28, while exams for Class 12 will end on September 30. Class-10 students will take their science exam on Wednesday, while geography exam will be held for Class-12 students.

top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In