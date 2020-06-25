e-paper
Computer teachers accuse firm of demanding money, Chandigarh education dept seeks explanation

As many as 300-odd teachers working in UT government schools have alleged that outsourcing company is demanding Rs 12,000 per person from them to retain their jobs

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

District education officer (DEO) Alka Mehta, taking a note of complaints by 300-odd computer teachers working in Chandigarh government schools, has sought an explanation from a Panchkula-based outsourcing firm on the allegations of teachers of demanding Rs 12,000 from each of them to retain their jobs.

In a written complaint, the teachers had alleged that they were being asked to pay Rs 12,000 per person to retain their jobs the new contractor, RR Enterprises, hired by the education department.

These teachers were previously outsourced by the education department via the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC), but on June 1, the contract was awarded to RR Enterprises.

The teachers also alleged that the new contractor has no experience in IT and that he was adopting illegal methods to extract money from them to continue their jobs.

The teachers also alleged that the new contractor was threatening to fire them if they did not pay the amount and would engage new appointees.

The teachers, in their complaint, also mentioned the 2014 judgment of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had said that the department would have to continue with the services of these teachers till the administration selected computer teachers on a regular basis.

Senior teachers draw a salary of around Rs 35,000 per month while junior teachers get around Rs 29,000 per month.

Mehta said, “We have asked the firm to explain its position. Terms and conditions of the contract do not mention that they can ask for such a payment. If it’s true, the contract with the firm will be cancelled and terminated.”

Akhil Sharma, proprietor of RR Enterprises, said, “Our legal team is looking into the matter of the CAT and will respond in the coming days and weeks. We will also respond to the DEO’s notice regarding the complaints of charging money by next week..”

