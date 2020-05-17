Cong MLA Pargat demands CLP meet to review Capt govt’s 3-year performance

chandigarh

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:58 IST

Ruling Congress MLA (Jalandhar Cantonment) Pargat Singh said on Sunday that Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh or party’s state unit president Sunil Jakhar should call the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to review the state government’s performance in the last three years.

In a press conference in Jalandhar, the former hockey Olympian said the CLP meeting was the need of the hour to identify the government’s shortcomings and address them since the MLAs will have to face the people in the 2022 assembly polls.

“We will have to tell people as what actions were taken by the government with regards to our core pre-poll issues like power purchase agreement (PPA), Bargari sacrilege, mining and other mafia. “These issues can’t be suppressed under the Covid-19 crisis which will stay here. People gave full mandate to the Congress and now we have to tell them what is stopping us from take pro-public decisions,” the MLA added. “We had promised to create a liquor corporation on the lines of states like Tamil Naidu which would help the state government earn revenue up to ₹30,000 crore. “Who stopped us from creating the corporation even as former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu took the matter in the cabinet meeting?” Pargat quesstioned.

He also questioned as why Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was silent at a time when the central government was snatching the rights of the states by centralising everything. “The Akali Dal always stood for more rights to states but now they are silent due to their vested interests,” he said.