e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cong MLA Pargat demands CLP meet to review Capt govt’s 3-year performance

Cong MLA Pargat demands CLP meet to review Capt govt’s 3-year performance

In a press conference in Jalandhar, the former hockey Olympian said the CLP meeting was the need of the hour to identify the government’s shortcomings and address them

chandigarh Updated: May 17, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ruling Congress MLA (Jalandhar Cantonment) Pargat Singh said on Sunday that Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh or party’s state unit president Sunil Jakhar should call the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to review the state government’s performance in the last three years.

In a press conference in Jalandhar, the former hockey Olympian said the CLP meeting was the need of the hour to identify the government’s shortcomings and address them since the MLAs will have to face the people in the 2022 assembly polls.

“We will have to tell people as what actions were taken by the government with regards to our core pre-poll issues like power purchase agreement (PPA), Bargari sacrilege, mining and other mafia. “These issues can’t be suppressed under the Covid-19 crisis which will stay here. People gave full mandate to the Congress and now we have to tell them what is stopping us from take pro-public decisions,” the MLA added. “We had promised to create a liquor corporation on the lines of states like Tamil Naidu which would help the state government earn revenue up to ₹30,000 crore. “Who stopped us from creating the corporation even as former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu took the matter in the cabinet meeting?” Pargat quesstioned.

He also questioned as why Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was silent at a time when the central government was snatching the rights of the states by centralising everything. “The Akali Dal always stood for more rights to states but now they are silent due to their vested interests,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In