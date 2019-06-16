Congress councillor among 7 held for thrashing Muktsar woman

A day after video of a woman being thrashed by Sunny Chaudhary, brother of Congress councillor Rakesh Chaudhary, and his aides went viral, a local court has sent five accused to two days police remand while a woman accused was sent to judicial remand. Taking the arrest to seven among ten booked persons on Friday, Rakesh Chaudhary was arrested by the police on Saturday.

Earlier, police have arrested six persons, including Sunny Chaudhary, in the case.

Meena Rani, the victim, who failed to repay ₹23,000 she owed to Sunny Chaudhary, was attacked on Friday afternoon and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Muktsar. The video of the incident had gone viral.

The victim has allegedly demanded more time to repay the loan, but on Friday, Sunny, Roop Lal and Suresh along with other accused allegedly barged into her house, dragged her out and assaulted the woman at Budha Gujjar Road.

As many as 10 persons, including Congress councillor Rakesh Chaudhary, Suresh Chaduhary, Roop Lal, and Sunny Chaudhary have been booked in the case under Sections 307, 452, 354, 354 B, 148, 149, 506, 323, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Beside Rakesh, Suresh, Sunny and Roop Lal, three other accused, including their mother Guddi, Sekhu and Jaibo have been arrested while Rakesh’s wife Jyoti, Sunny’s son Hasan and wife Renu are absconding.

No one above law: CM

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemning the incident said such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

“Accused in the video from Muktsar have been arrested by Punjab police and booked for attempt to murder u/s 307 IPC. No one is above the law and such acts of violence will not be tolerated (sic),” the CM tweeted.

PARTY LEADERS MEET VICTIM’S FAMILY

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Aman Arora, Kotkapura MLA Kultar Sandhwan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) statepresident Jasbir Singh Garhi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Muktsar MLA kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and members of Satkar committee on Saturday met the victim’s family and assured them of help.

“The attack on the woman is very unfortunate and condemnable. There is no law and order in the state. Congress leaders dragged a woman and thrashed her. Congress party should be ashamed. We assure full support to the victim’s family. The CM should ensure justice to the victim’s family.,” said AAP leader Aman Arora.

Women’s commission denounces incident

The member of the state commission for women Kiranpreet Kaur Dhami, who also met the victim’s family said, “The incident is unfortunate. Sick minded people resorts to such acts. Women commission is working for safety and empowerment of the women. We will organise camps to spread awareness among women regarding their rights,” she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab state commission for women has sought report from Muktsar police in the matter.

Jagir Kaur slams government

Punjab Istri Akali Dal president and former SGPC president Jagir Kaur on Saturday lashed out at state government and police over brutal attack .

She said that there is a complete failure of law and order in the state and the criminal is not scared of the police.

“I am shock and anguish at the way the hapless woman was forcibly dragged out of her house and thrashed in broad daylight and its video went viral immediate after the occurrence of the ghastly incident. Since the video was in public domain, the police did arrest six of the ten accused while four still are at large,” she said.

Since as per the information available, the accused are politically well connected, Jagir Kaur said that the police must act fast and do not succumb to the political pressure and the victim is assured of complete justice at the earliest.

The Akali leader said that there is no deterrence to the criminal who freely indulges in crime and gets away with it as the present Congress dispensation has lost the will to govern. If there were a little fear of police in the people, no criminal would dare to touch a woman especially in full view of the public.

