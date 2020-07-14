e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Congress MLAs object to 10% cap in proposed pvt sector job quota in Haryana

Congress MLAs object to 10% cap in proposed pvt sector job quota in Haryana

The MLAs were speaking about the proposed 75% quota in private sector jobs being worked out by the state government

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two Haryana Congress MLAs on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JJP government’s move to give private companies the option of hiring a maximum of 10% local youths from one district.

The MLAs were speaking about the proposed 75% quota in private sector jobs being worked out by the state government.

Addressing mediapersons, Faridabad NIT MLA Neeraj Sharma and Rewari legislator Chiranjeev Rao said the move to limit the recruitment to 10% from a district would amount to “grave injustice and cruelty” to the youth of southern Haryana districts.

Highlighting the large number of industries, enterprises and business establishments set up in Faridabad, Gurugram and Rewari, the MLAs said that it would be a “sheer indiscrimination” if the local candidates from these areas were ignored for hiring on the pretext of 10% cap.

“We are the ones who are losing our land holdings to acquisition for setting up of industries. We face growing air, water and noise pollution due to the rapid industrialisation in our areas and live with traffic jams everyday. But our youngsters would not get jobs because of this proposed black law,” the MLAs added.

The duo also criticised the state government for proposing the 75% private sector quota in new jobs only. “The JJP poll manifesto did not make any such distinction. Is this not hoodwinking the people of the state?” they asked.

Last week, the cabinet had given its go-ahead to draft a legislation to provide private sector quota to local youth after sorting out issues pertaining to the constitutional validity of the proposed law. The draft is being vetted by the law secretary again.

top news
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In