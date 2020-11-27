e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Constitution Day observed in and around Chandigarh

Constitution Day observed in and around Chandigarh

Activities and webinars were organised at Panjab University, Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Government Polytechnic College and Aryans College of Law

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The 71st Constitution Day was commemorated on Thursday across various education institutes of the tricity. At Panjab University, a webinar on fundamental rights and duties was organised. Chief guest professor Dilip Ukey, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, talked about fraternity, human dignity and said that people were rights-centric and must concentrate on fundamental duties.

Professor Devinder Singh, coordinator of Dr BR Ambedkar Centre, talked about maintaining a healthy balance between fundamental rights and duties.

Meanwhile, Government College of Yoga Education and Health in Sector 23A also organised a webinar on the theme “Constitutional values and fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution”. Former chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court Vijender Jain said the Constitution was the supreme law in the country’s democratic framework and continuously guided us in our endeavours.

At Aryans College of Law in Rajpura, several virtual activities were organised. The day was also observed at Government Polytechnic College, Mohali. Principal Rajiv Puri said it was a national duty to uphold the principles of the Constitution such as equality, liberty and brotherhood.

