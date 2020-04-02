Cop inspires people to fight corona via Punjabi song

chandigarh

Apr 02, 2020

A baton-wielding Punjab Police officer has sung a song to inspire people to stay indoors and make the fight against coronavirus a success.

Assistant sub-inspector Pamma Malhi is urging people through the song to follow statewide lockdown rules and health advisory to enable the country to win a battle against the coronavirus.

A video of the Punjabi song was shared by chief minister Amarinder Singh on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“A song on precautions against coronavirus creative way of spreading awareness on COVID-19,” the chief minister wrote.

The uniformed policeman is saying washing hands with soap and cleaning with hand sanitisers help fighting the coronavirus.

The lyrics of song are of Partap Paras.

In the video of nearly four minutes, the state police have been showcased with their relief operations.