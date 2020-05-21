Cop’s son who mysteriously died three years ago was murdered: Police

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:20 IST

Police booked three persons on Wednesday for allegedly killing a cop’s son three years ago.

The victim, Shagandeep Singh, was the son of inspector Manjit Singh, who was posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at Nabha Kotwali. He was 27-years-old at the time of his death.

Shagandeep had gone for a party with the three accused - Jagjit Singh, Dharminder Singh and an unidentified man of Nabha’s Chaudhry Majra village on 14 March, 2017, but he did not return.

The accused were the victim’s friends.

The inspector received a call from a passerby who found his son lying on the roadside. He was declared brought dead at Nabha civil hospital.

Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) after conducting the post-mortem. The report revealed that the victim was poisoned to death.

SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said, “The motive for murder is unclear as the accused are absconding.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).