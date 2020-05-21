e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cop’s son who mysteriously died three years ago was murdered: Police

Cop’s son who mysteriously died three years ago was murdered: Police

Three of the victim’s friends have been booked, they are absconding

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Nabha
The victim was found lying on the road by a passerby and was declared brought dead at the hospital.
The victim was found lying on the road by a passerby and was declared brought dead at the hospital. (Representative Image)
         

Police booked three persons on Wednesday for allegedly killing a cop’s son three years ago.

The victim, Shagandeep Singh, was the son of inspector Manjit Singh, who was posted as additional station house officer (SHO) at Nabha Kotwali. He was 27-years-old at the time of his death.

Shagandeep had gone for a party with the three accused - Jagjit Singh, Dharminder Singh and an unidentified man of Nabha’s Chaudhry Majra village on 14 March, 2017, but he did not return.

The accused were the victim’s friends.

The inspector received a call from a passerby who found his son lying on the roadside. He was declared brought dead at Nabha civil hospital.

Inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) after conducting the post-mortem. The report revealed that the victim was poisoned to death.

SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa said, “The motive for murder is unclear as the accused are absconding.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In