Coronavirus scare: Teachers who travelled abroad barred from entering campuses

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:17 IST

Himachal Pradesh government has barred the teachers and non-teaching employees, who travelled abroad during the winter vacations, from entering the school and college campuses without undergoing medical examination for coronavirus infection.

Advisory was issued by the director of higher education Amarjeet Sharma to principals and district education officers in this regard.

Such teachers will be allowed to join the duties only after obtaining medical clearance from government hospitals.

The schools in upper parts of Himachal were closed for winter vacations from January 1 to February 11. Colleges were also closed till February 5.

“As a preventive measure against the virus, teachers who travelled abroad, particularly to the South Asian countries, have been told to mandatorily undergo medical examination,” said Sharma.

The controlling officers will accept the joining of such staff only after they produce medical fitness certificate from recognised medical practitioners.

The education department has also directed the schools to aware the students about preventive measures against coronavirus during the morning assemblies in the schools.

It is worth mentioning that about 150 people, who have returned from abroad, particularly China and South Asian countries have been put under observation in Himachal Pradesh.