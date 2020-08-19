e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Councillor Tweets Punjab PWD minister over water accumulation in Ludhiana’s southern bypass underpass

Councillor Tweets Punjab PWD minister over water accumulation in Ludhiana’s southern bypass underpass

Ashu had earlier complained about the same issue to the minister through a Tweet on July 21

chandigarh Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Irked by the public works department’s (PWD) failure to find a solution for water accumulation at the southern bypass underpass in Ferozepur road, Congress councillor Mamta Ashu submitted a complaint with Punjab PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla through a tweet on Wednesday.

The city received 50.8 mm rainfall till Wednesday afternoon and water logging was witnessed at different points of the city including Ferozepur road, Chandigarh road, Transport Nagar, Haibowal. However, water remained accumulated at the underpass till evening, prompting the Tweet. Following which Mamta Ashu submitted a complaint.

Ashu had earlier complained against the same to the minister through a Tweet on July 21.

In the Tweet on Wednesday, Ashu said that despite several complaints submitted with officials of the PWD, officials are not paying heed to the problem of water accumulation at the underpass, resulting in residents suffering and accidents at the site.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amarjit Bains and sub-divisional magistrate Amrinder Malhi visited the spot following Ashu’s complaint and directed PWD officials to expedite the work to drain out the accumulated water.

PWD superintending engineer, Kulwant Singh said, “The motor of the pump installed at the underpass developed a snag on Tuesday due to which water logging occurred. The department is working to repair the same and accumulated rain water is being drained out.”

