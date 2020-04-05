Covid-19: 8 more test positive in Himachal, tally rises to 14

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:32 IST

The state has witnessed a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases as seven people tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13, officials said.

Three Tablighi workers from Nalagarh who were tested positive have been admitted to the isolation ward in IGMC. Four persons who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive woman who died in PGMIER, Chandigarh due to the disease were also tested positive and have been admitted to Medanta hospital.

A Tablighi worker has also tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district. Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that the Tablighi returnee, who hails from Indora sub-division, was admitted at an isolation centre in Zonal Hospital Dharamshala.

So far, samples of 381 persons have been tested in IGMC, Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district. Of the total, 335 had tested negative. The government had identified 4,286 people with travel history to Covid-19 affected countries, of which 2,159 people were home quarantined.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has sanctioned ₹1.5 crore from State Disaster Response Fund to the police department to purchase high-risk personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks.

He also directed the state drug authorities to ensure an adequate supply of essential medicines in the state. Thakur said that citizens requiring medicines can call on helpline numbers 0177-2626076 and 0177-2626077 or toll-free 1070.