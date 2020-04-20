e-paper
Covid-19: Academicians, politicians should discuss future course of action, says Panjab University DUI

Shankarji Jha, dean of university instructions (DUI), in his inaugural address, said that the entire hospitality and tourism industry was under lockdown and it was the responsibility of all academicians and policy-makers to join hands and deliberate upon the causes, consequences and future course of action

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
         

The University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM), Panjab University, on Monday organised a national webinar on ‘Covid-19: Impact, innovation and planning for post crisis’.

Shankarji Jha, dean of university instructions (DUI), in his inaugural address, said that the entire hospitality and tourism industry was under lockdown and it was the responsibility of all academicians and policy-makers to join hands and deliberate upon the causes, consequences and future course of action.

He said, “Higher education is not only for academic development but also for building the society and nation at this tough junction; inter-disciplinary and policy research should be focused on both at micro and macro level.”

SP Bansal, vice-chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, was the chief guest.

In his address, he focused on the challenges and opportunities that have arisen after the outbreak of Covid-19. He talked about new business models and demand patterns that will emerge as a result of the pandemic.

Professor Parikshat Manhas from Jammu University focused upon the pre-Covid era.

Diwas Wadhera, executive chef, Crowne Plaza, Delhi, focused upon improving hygiene and discussed new business models that will come up.

Professor Ashish Dhaiya from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, also talked about new business models to be developed for tourism and hospitality industry.

Deepak Behl, director, human resources, The Park, New Delhi, said that short and long term goals needed to be planned.

