Covid-19 casts shadow on Kurukshetra’s solar eclipse fair

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:45 IST

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kurukshetra administration has decided against holding grand-scale celebrations during the solar eclipse fair on June 21.

An official spokesperson said that a small religious ceremony is proposed to be held on the banks of the Brahma Sarovar in keeping with the ancient traditions.

The spokesperson said that in line with the guidelines issued by Central and state governments, people have been asked to refrain from visiting the fair or taking a holy dip during the occasion.