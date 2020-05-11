e-paper
Covid-19 in Punjab: 60-year-old Faridkot resident tests positive in Ludhiana

The man has been admitted to the isolation ward of DMCH Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 18:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Faridkot
The swab samples of 26 suspected persons, who had returned from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, were sent for testing again after the results of their previous samples turned out inconclusive
A 60-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Ludhiana on Monday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said, “The Ludhiana authorities have confirmed that a Faridkot resident has tested positive for Covid-19. He had gone to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, for some tests. But on Monday, he was admitted in the isolation ward there after being declared infected. We are tracing his contacts in Faridkot district.”

“Now, there are 42 active cases in the district. The swab samples of 26 suspected persons, who had returned from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, were sent for testing again after the results of their previous samples turned out inconclusive,” he added.

