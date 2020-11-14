e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid cases continue to surge for second consecutive week in Chandigarh

Covid cases continue to surge for second consecutive week in Chandigarh

The surge in cases is also coupled with an increase in the number of fatalities, as per official records

chandigarh Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:44 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Incidence of coronavirus infection continues to rise in Chandigarh for the second consecutive week with the Union Territory reporting 749 more cases last week (November 6 to 12) as compared to the preceding week.

As many as 502 infections were reported between October 30 and November 5.

UT health officials attributed the increase to people not adhering to safety norms by intermingling in crowds, majorly in market areas, and extensive movement due to festivals.

The surge in cases is also coupled with an increase in the number of fatalities, as per official records. Last week, 15 deaths were reported as compared to four a week before. The fatality rate has, however, been around 1.5%-1.6% in the last one month.

“Enforcing measures like social distancing and wearing masks in public is not only the onus of the administration, residents should also be more sensitive and adhere to norms when the threat of extensive spread is looming large. Inter-state movement has also increased mostly from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, where the spread is witnessing an upward trend. All this is contributing to the surge, however, the numbers are not alarming,” said Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department.

The number of active cases increased to 1,002 on Thursday; they had dropped to 593 on November 2 after the peak of 3,171 cases on September 16.

“As active cases grow, the number of fatalities also increases. The number of recoveries are less than new cases being reported in the last 11 days, thus the Sector-48 Covid hospital has been reopened again,” health officials said.

The testing level as well as the positivity rate have increased gradually in the last four months. The positivity rate in the last week touched 9% against 7.1% a week before. Testing in UT in the last two months has also been increased by making rapid tests available in market areas and in dispensaries, and with random checking of people.

top news
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Ayodhya sets another Guinness world record by lighting 6,06,569 diyas
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
Cop caught kicking tribal on video got clean chit. Rights panel nails her
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
In BJP’s new team of state bosses, Radha Mohan gets Uttar Pradesh
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In