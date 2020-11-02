e-paper
Chandigarh

Covid claims 3 lives in Chandigarh tricity, 96 test positive

Chandigarh reported 55 new cases and the death of an 87-year-old man from Sector 40

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The daily Covid count in the tricity went below 100 on Monday, with 96 people testing positive for the virus. Meanwhile, three people succumbed to it.

Chandigarh reported 55 new cases and the death of an 87-year-old man from Sector 40. As many as 14,528 have tested positive in the UT so far, of whom 227 have died and 13,708 (94.4%) have recovered, including 76 discharged on Monday. There are 593 cases still active.

In Panchkula district, two men, aged 62 and 70, from Sector 12A and Kalka, respectively, died, while 14 people tested positive. The infection count and death toll have climbed to 7,187 and 116, respectively. While 6,862 (95.5%) patients have recovered, 209 cases remain active.

Mohali saw no casualty for second consecutive day, while 27 fresh cases and 57 recoveries were reported in the district. Of 12,467 people who have tested positive so far, 237 have died and 11,704 (93.9%) have recovered, leaving 526 active cases.

