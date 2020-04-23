Covid contingency plan: PU starts vacating 4 hostels for Chandigarh admn

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:15 IST

Following the Chandigarh administration directive, Panjab University (PU) has started vacating its girls’ hostels number 8, 9 and 10, and international hostel to be used has Covid care centres in case the coronavirus situation worsens in the city.

The four hostels have over a thousand students, almost all of whom had left for their homes ever since classes at the varsity were suspended on March 15. Around 16 students, some foreigners, have started vacating their rooms in the hostels for shifting to the girls’ hostels on the Sector 14 campus.

The decision came on Thursday in a virtual meeting of a committee under the chairmanship of dean university instructions (DUI) Shankar Ji Jha.

International hostel warden Harveen Kaur said, “The students are vacating the hostels. If one cannot come, there is no compulsion to take one’s belongings.”

The university will store the belongings of the hostellers in case they cannot come to collect them. In case students have any valuable items in the hostel, they have to inform the wardens concerned.

“The university will pack up the belongings of the students and store them with labels in a single room. The process will be carried under video surveillance,” said a member of the committee.

The university has decided that time will be given to the students to collect their belongings or they can authorise any person to collect on their behalf. The varsity has also requested Chandigarh deputy commissioner to issue curfew passes to facilitate collection of belongings by outsiders.