e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid puts the breaks on Lord Raghunath’s chariot, only 200 to pull it at Kullu Dussehra fest

Covid puts the breaks on Lord Raghunath’s chariot, only 200 to pull it at Kullu Dussehra fest

Even as Lord Raghunath’s priests have started preparations for Dussehra festivities, which commence with the Rath Yatra, arrangements are being made to ensure strict compliance with social distancing rules

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:40 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Last year’s festivities: Devotees carry the palanquin of deities at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu.
Last year’s festivities: Devotees carry the palanquin of deities at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu.(HT Files)
         

Shimla: Every year, more than a 1,000 persons pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath during the historic week long International Kullu Dusshera Festival. This time, however, because of the Covid-19 outbreak, just 200 will be present.

Only a few chariots of other gods and goddesses will be present at the yatra , it has been learnt.

Even as Lord Raghunath’s priests have started preparations for Dussehra festivities, which commence with the Rath Yatra, arrangements are being made to ensure strict compliance with social distancing rules.

The Dussehra Festival Committee is also planning to ensure less crowding as the grounds are readied for the chariots. There’s no confirmation as yet on the cultural festivals and arrival of traders for setting up stalls.

The Kullu district administration has also sought guidelines from the state government on organising the festival.

“Dusshera will be celebrated according to state government orders and preparations are being made for the festival as well as Lord Raghunath’s Rath Yatra,” said Maheshwar Singh, chief priest of the Lord Raghunath temple.

“Due to the pandemic, however, people will have to take care of a lot of things,” he warned.

Every year, more than 300 deities congregate at Kullu’s Dhalpur ground to honour Lord Raghunath, who is the presiding deity of the town, during the festival, which attracts four to five lakh people from across India and abroad.

In 2020, things are definitely going to be different because of coronavirus.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
Paul R Milgrom, Robert B Wilson win Nobel Prize in economics
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In