e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Covid snuffs out 10 more lives in Chandigarh tricity, 246 test positive

Covid snuffs out 10 more lives in Chandigarh tricity, 246 test positive

Those who died in Chandigarh included a 58-year-old man from Sector 37, who was brought to hospital dead and tested positive later

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh and Mohali recorded four Covid-19 deaths each on Thursday and two patients succumbed in Panchkula, while 246 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity.

Those who died in Chandigarh included a 58-year-old man from Sector 37, who was brought dead to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, and was tested positive posthumously.

The other three were also men, aged 81, 56, and 52, from Sector 33, Sector 19, and Dhanas, respectively, who died during the course of treatment.

While the death toll in Chandigarh has reached 186, the number of infections rose to 12,922, with 102 people testing positive.

However, with 154 patients being discharged, the active cases came down to 1,392. As many as 11,344 people have recovered so far.

In Mohali district, two men, aged 56 and 69, from Dhakoli and Kurali, respectively, and two women, aged 49 and 76, from Mohali city and Kharar, died, taking the toll to 206.

With 64 fresh cases surfacing, including 41 from the city, the total reached 11,152.

As many as 9,818 patients have recovered so far, including 159 discharged on Thursday, while 1,128 cases remain active.

Amid decline in the number of cases, the district administration has commenced closure of Covid Care Centres, and patients are being shifted to Level-2 hospitals, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

In Panchkula, the toll climbed to 100, with a 68-year-old Kalka man and an 82-year-old man from Devinagar succumbing.

Also, 80 people, including there healthcare workers, one CRPF personnel and five ITBP personnel, tested positive.

The district has reported 6,451 cases, of which 5,865 patients have been cured, leaving 486 active cases. As many as 135 health workers have tested positive so far.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In