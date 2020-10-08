Covid snuffs out 10 more lives in Chandigarh tricity, 246 test positive

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:57 IST

Chandigarh and Mohali recorded four Covid-19 deaths each on Thursday and two patients succumbed in Panchkula, while 246 people tested positive for the virus across the tricity.

Those who died in Chandigarh included a 58-year-old man from Sector 37, who was brought dead to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, and was tested positive posthumously.

The other three were also men, aged 81, 56, and 52, from Sector 33, Sector 19, and Dhanas, respectively, who died during the course of treatment.

While the death toll in Chandigarh has reached 186, the number of infections rose to 12,922, with 102 people testing positive.

However, with 154 patients being discharged, the active cases came down to 1,392. As many as 11,344 people have recovered so far.

In Mohali district, two men, aged 56 and 69, from Dhakoli and Kurali, respectively, and two women, aged 49 and 76, from Mohali city and Kharar, died, taking the toll to 206.

With 64 fresh cases surfacing, including 41 from the city, the total reached 11,152.

As many as 9,818 patients have recovered so far, including 159 discharged on Thursday, while 1,128 cases remain active.

Amid decline in the number of cases, the district administration has commenced closure of Covid Care Centres, and patients are being shifted to Level-2 hospitals, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

In Panchkula, the toll climbed to 100, with a 68-year-old Kalka man and an 82-year-old man from Devinagar succumbing.

Also, 80 people, including there healthcare workers, one CRPF personnel and five ITBP personnel, tested positive.

The district has reported 6,451 cases, of which 5,865 patients have been cured, leaving 486 active cases. As many as 135 health workers have tested positive so far.