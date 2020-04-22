Curfew relaxation timings in Chandigarh changed to 10am to 2pm from April 24

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:41 IST

In view of the approaching summer season, the UT administration has changed the curfew relaxation timings to 10am to 2pm, effective from Friday.

The decision was taken during the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said in addition to door-to-door screening for coronavirus, he has directed the MC authorities to start anti-dengue operations and surveillance along with checking for symptoms of flu/influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory illness.

Badnore appealed to the residents to clean their water tanks and sanitise their houses to prevent an outbreak of dengue. He further appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the government’s guidelines regarding hygiene and to wear masks in public places.

Deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said 1,43,694 cooked food packets have been distributed among the needy in various parts of the city. He also said that a total contribution of ₹1.6 crore has been received in the local Red Cross Fund for corona relief work. Brar said 2,300 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured from the farmers to date. Around 60 stranded labourers are being cared for at a shelter in Maloya.

Dr G Dewan, director health services, said a door-to-door survey is going on in various parts of the city including Sectors 43, 24, 46, 8, 25 and 28. To date 9.5 lakh people have been screened, he said.