e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Damaged supply line: Ludhiana’s Wards 29, 31 go without water for a week

Damaged supply line: Ludhiana’s Wards 29, 31 go without water for a week

The supply line was damaged by construction workers; MC has failed to repair it so far

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Residents queuing up to collect water from a tanker at Ward number 31 in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Residents queuing up to collect water from a tanker at Ward number 31 in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo )
         

After construction workers accidentally damaged a supply line at Giaspura Road, water supply to Wards 29 and 31 was cut off for a week.

Water supply has been affected in Makkar Colony in Ward 29, and Prem Ashram Colony and Maha Singh Nagar in Ward 31. Residents are relying on water tankers.

MC departments passing the buck: SAD leader

SAD leader Sandep Shukla said, “Residents of the affected areas have lodged a complaint with the MC but officials of the bridges and roads department and operations and maintenance cell are passing the buck to each other, while residents are bearing the brunt .”

Water overflowing from a broken supply line on Giaspura Road in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Water overflowing from a broken supply line on Giaspura Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. ( HT Photo )

“The MC has been taking action against residents for wasting water but water is overflowing out of the broken water supply line at Giaspura road for days now, but no one is paying heed to the problem,” he said.

A resident of Maha Singh Nagar says,”It is difficult to fill buckets from tankers, especially in this scorching heat. Also, the required number of tankers are not being sent to the area.” 

Will have repairs done by evening: Exec engineer

MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said, “I only received a complaint on Saturday morning. I have directed the ground staff to have the contractor repair the supply line. If he fails to do so, the MC will have it repaired by the evening. The expenditure incurred will be deducted from the contractor’s account while issuing payment for the road construction project.”

tags
top news
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
MI vs CSK live: Mumbai Indians set 163-run target for CSK
MI vs CSK live: Mumbai Indians set 163-run target for CSK
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In