Damaged supply line: Ludhiana’s Wards 29, 31 go without water for a week

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:14 IST

After construction workers accidentally damaged a supply line at Giaspura Road, water supply to Wards 29 and 31 was cut off for a week.

Water supply has been affected in Makkar Colony in Ward 29, and Prem Ashram Colony and Maha Singh Nagar in Ward 31. Residents are relying on water tankers.

MC departments passing the buck: SAD leader

SAD leader Sandep Shukla said, “Residents of the affected areas have lodged a complaint with the MC but officials of the bridges and roads department and operations and maintenance cell are passing the buck to each other, while residents are bearing the brunt .”

Water overflowing from a broken supply line on Giaspura Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. ( HT Photo )

“The MC has been taking action against residents for wasting water but water is overflowing out of the broken water supply line at Giaspura road for days now, but no one is paying heed to the problem,” he said.

A resident of Maha Singh Nagar says,”It is difficult to fill buckets from tankers, especially in this scorching heat. Also, the required number of tankers are not being sent to the area.”

Will have repairs done by evening: Exec engineer

MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said, “I only received a complaint on Saturday morning. I have directed the ground staff to have the contractor repair the supply line. If he fails to do so, the MC will have it repaired by the evening. The expenditure incurred will be deducted from the contractor’s account while issuing payment for the road construction project.”