Home / Chandigarh / Day after testing +ve for Covid-19, kanungo dies in Ludhiana

Day after testing +ve for Covid-19, kanungo dies in Ludhiana

A day after kanungo Gurmail Singh, 58, was tested positive of Covid-19, he died of cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A day after kanungo Gurmail Singh, 58, was tested positive of Covid-19, he died of cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon. The revenue department official was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on April 14 with fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

It is not yet clear how Gurmail, who has no travel history, contracted the virus.

His test came positive on Thursday night. According to him health department, Gurmail, a resident of Khanna, last went to office on March 21.

He was suffering from influenza-like symptoms since April 10.

The health department is preparing a list of his primary and secondary contacts. As per the health department, Gurmail was living at Payal village along with his wife, son, daughter and parents. His mother-in-law was also living with him.

After Gurmail was tested positive, the health department sent all his family members, three of them are aged above 70, to civil hospital as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, another pandemic-related death was reported in Kashmir’s Sopore. The 75-year-old patient from had tested positive for Covid-19 and died at a Srinagar hospital on Friday, taking the death toll to five in the Union Territory. Also, 14 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of patients to 328.

