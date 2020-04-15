e-paper
DC marks Panchkula's Sector-15 as containment cluster, police deployed

DC marks Panchkula’s Sector-15 as containment cluster, police deployed

Police to restrict entry and exit of people in containment zone, health department to initiate door-to-door screening

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Panchkula
A health department official screens a police officer at Sector 15 in Panchkula on Wednesday.
A health department official screens a police officer at Sector 15 in Panchkula on Wednesday.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

A day after a 44-year-old woman, reportedly not having any travel history, tested positive for Covid-19 in Sector -15, the deputy commissioner (DC) on Wednesday marked the area as a containment cluster.

After the woman’s diagnosis, Sector-15 was sealed and heavy police force was deployed in the area. Police teams patrolling the area advised residents against stepping out of their homes.

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja ordered the creation of containment and buffer zones and asked the municipal corporation to sanitise the sector.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has been asked to restrict entry and exit of people in the containment zone and to set up nakas to check vehicular movement towards the sector.

The health department has been asked to monitor the area and initiate door-to-door screening, to check if any person is exhibiting flu-like symptoms in the containment and buffer zone.

The woman in question is a post office employee. Health department officials say the woman and her husband had only stepped out to get essential commodities. Her husband has also been admitted to the hospital and samples have been sent for testing.

Twelve of their relatives have also been sent to the civil hospital to be screened. An official, on condition of anonymity, said some relatives from Delhi had visited the patient before the lockdown.

Currently, the district count is six. The first two residents to be diagnosed in Panchkula have recovered and were discharged on April 11. At present, there are four active cases in Panchkula.

