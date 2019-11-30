e-paper
Death due to drug overdose: Victim’s 3 friends booked in Jalandhar

The victim’s elder brother said his brother was last seen with the three

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three youths were booked on Saturday for allegedly administering intoxicant on their 23-year-old friend who died of drug overdose near Goraya town of Jalandhar district on November 24.

The family of Charanjit alias Charinji Lal of Masani village had found his body at an abandoned place a day after he went missing. The accused are Pawan Kumar and Sukhbir Singh of Masani village and Varinder Singh of Toora village in Phillaur, all in their 20s.

The victim’s elder brother, Bikram, has filed a complaint against the three. Bikram said his brother was last seen with the three. He said though his brother used to drink liquor but was not addicted to drugs.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Pal said on the basis of the family’s statement, a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three and efforts are on to nab them.

