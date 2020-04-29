Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will pass through Amritsar, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:43 IST

Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that one section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will pass through Amritsar after being split into two at Kartarpur even as the other section would go through Gurdaspur to Katra.

Harsimrat said the Amritsar Vikas Manch and other social organisations had informed her that the expressway was not going to pass through Amritsar and she decided to rectify the matter.

“I took up the matter with the Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari and he told me that the people of Amritsar have no reason to worry as the expressway will not only pass through the holy city but also Raja Sansi International Airport,” she said.

Harsimrat said the expressway will split into two from Kartarpur. “The section going to Amritsar will use the existing highway for 50 km, which will be developed as an access controlled expressway with service roads on both sides even as a new 30-km stretch will be constructed to take the expressway to the Raja Sansi Airport,” she said.

The Union minister said the second section will be a new 65-km stretch, which will take the expressway from Kartarpur to Gurdaspur, from where it will join the NH 44 for the next 180 km stretch to Katra.

She said the expressway will take off from Jassur Kheri in Haryana and pass through Ghana-Kalayat in Haryana to enter Punjab near Patran, from where the expressway will pass through Bhawanigarh and Nakodar to Kartarpur and then be bifurcated into two, with one section passing through Amritsar and the other through Gurdaspur.