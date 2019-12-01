Denied entry, two men open fire outside Chandigarh club

chandigarh

Infuriated over being denied entry, two men fired five shots in the air outside Playground, a nightclub-cum-restaurant, in Sector 26, post Friday midnight.

Honey, in-charge of the bouncers at the club, said the two men approached the club’s front gate around 12:30am, demanding entry.

However, Inderjeet Singh, the bouncer on duty, turned them away after sharing that the club was closed for the night. Convinced, the duo started walking back, but suddenly opened fire in the air, sending customers coming out from other clubs scurrying for cover.

Inderjeet also ran inside the club and escaped unhurt. The CCTV cameras at the club captured the two men, with both wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Honey said the men spoke in a Haryanvi dialect.

NO POLICE VEHICLE NEARBY

Notably, the club, one among several others in this stretch of Sector 26, is located at a short distance from the local police station. Although, a police check post was set up in the back lane, there was no police vehicle near the club post midnight.

Police claimed they received information about the firing at 1.25am. “After being refused entry, they went to the back side of the club, and found the door being closed. They returned to the front side and fired at least five shots, before fleeing on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle,” said an investigating official, privy to the matter.

Post the incident, the police set up over 10 check posts on the stretch between Sectors 7 and 26.

A case under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

CLUB MGMT INFORMED US 40 MINUTES LATER: SSP

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “The club management and owner informed the police 40 minutes after the incident took place around 12.40am.”

She said after questioning the bouncers and management staff, personal enmity had been ruled out, but the exact reason behind the firing had yet to be ascertained. “The accused escaped towards Panchkula on a motorcycle. We are coordinating with our counterparts in Panchkula to trace them,” she said.