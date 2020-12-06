Deol hopeful that discussions between Centre, farmers will be fruitful

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:46 IST

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol on Sunday said that he supports the government’s farm bills as he believes that these were introduced to bring reforms in the agriculture sector. Expressing hope that a solution will be reached soon, Deol asked other political parties and groups to allow the agitating farmers’ unions and the government to hold discussions peacefully.

Deol posted a statement on Twitter where he said, “I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda.”

Deol, through his statement, also chose to distance himself from actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu’s comments made on November 30. Deep Sidhu had canvassed for Sunny Deol during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Deol said, “Deep Sidhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers.”

Sidhu, who has actively participated in the protests, faced criticism from several sections for allegedly raising pro-Khalistan slogans.

During the protests, Sidhu while speaking with a Haryana police official had said, “Ye inquilab hai. Ye revolution hai. If they don’t understand the seriousness of this matter, it will define the political structure and the geopolitics of India as well as South Asia.”

He further said, “It is going to be very sad for them. If you take away farmers’ land, then what do they have left? Only debt?”

The video of this conversation went viral and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on November 30 termed Sidhu as pro-Khalistani. Singh had said, “The man who is standing in this picture (with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunny Deol and another man) is raising slogans of ‘Khalistan zindabad’ during farmers’ protests. Now, it is clear that BJP is making attempts to defame farmers’ agitation with the help of its own people. The PM should clarify what relationship he has with the man who is demanding Khalistan.”